    16:40, 18 September 2020 | GMT +6

    International scientific publications by Kazakhstani scientists on the rise

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There has been increase in the number of international scientific publications by Kazakhstani scientists, Kazinform has learnt from the Science Committee of the Education and Science Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Science Committee, between 2011 and 2019 the country has lept from 122nd to 87th place according to the number of articles and reviews published in the most prestigious journals of the first quartile of the Web of Science database.

    According to the Committee, potential of scientists reflected in the number of reputable publications and citation contributes to the rankings.

    Each of the five publications by Kazakhstani scholars has been published in top 25% of the international journals in the past 5 years. It is also added that Web of Science and Scopus databases include 28,973 and 33,116 publications, respectively.


