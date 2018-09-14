EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:38, 14 September 2018 | GMT +6

    International Silesian Women: 3 Kazakh girls reach finals

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three Kazakh athletes have qualified for the finals of XIII International Silesian Women's Boxing Championships underway in Poland, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, Aigerim Kassenayeva (48 kg), Zhaina Shekerbekova (51 kg) and Lyazzat Kungebayeva (+81 kg) will get into to the ring to fight for gold medals.

    In the semifinal match, Aigerim Kassenayeva defeated Marie Connan of France. Aigerim will face five-time world champion India's Mary Kom.

    Zhaina Shekerbekova won the semifinal bout against India's Ritu Grewal. The Kazakh athlete will fight against Sandra Drabik in the finals.

    In the super heavyweight division, Lyazzat Kungebayeva beat Polish athlete Sylwia Kusiak (5-0).

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!