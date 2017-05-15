International Silk Road Academy of Sciences may be established

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev talked about the initiative of Kazakhstani scientists to create the International Silk Road Academy of Sciences at the roundtable summit at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on Monday.

"We need to concentrate more on close cooperation in the sphere of innovative and scientific-technical development. It makes sense to look into the possibility of jointly financing the project on creation of the R&D centers and transfer of technologies of innovative companies and venture funds. In this context, I would like to draw attention of the distinguished participants to the initiative of Kazakhstani scientists to establish the International Silk Road Academy of Sciences. This idea was supported by Chinese colleagues and research institutions from 16 countries," the Kazakh President said addressing participants of the forum.



Recall that President Nazarbayev is currently in the Chinese capital Beijing to participate in the two-day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. Attending the high-profile forum are leaders of 29 countries as well as heads of 3 international organizations, including the UN, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.