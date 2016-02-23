EN
    11:57, 23 February 2016 | GMT +6

    International ski center in Akmola rgn to start operation this year

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international ski center in Shchuchinsk (Akmola region) will start work in 2016, this has been announced by Arystanbek Muhamediuly, Minister of Culture and Sports at a meeting with the winners of the Winter Youth Olympic Games.

    "I think that this year we will be able to put into operation the international ski center in Shchuchinsk," said A.Muhamediuly.
    Recall that in May last year the Minister said that the construction of the ski resort in Shchuchinsk would be completed by the end of 2015.
    However, it is not commissioned yet.
    According to his words, the unique facility will help to further develop winter sports in Kazakhstan.

    Akmola region Sport Ministry of Culture and Sport
