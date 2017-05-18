International Space Station’s orbit raised by 350 meters

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Mission Control Center has carried out a maneuver to increase the average altitude of the orbit of the International Space Station (ISS), the center's press service told TASS .

"The maneuver has been completed," the press service said. The correction maneuver began at 00.35 Moscow Time and lasted for 13 seconds. It was carried out with the help of engines of the Zvezda service module.

The average altitude of the station’s flight orbit was increased by 350 meters to 405.1 km. The maneuver was conducted to ensure favorable conditions for the landing of Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft scheduled for early June.



