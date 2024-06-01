International Tabletop Day: Discovering the board game culture in Kazakhstan

The first of June marks the celebration of International Tabletop Day worldwide. Tabletop games are among the most beloved hobbies globally, with billions of players around the world. Ranging from classic board games to contemporary favorites, gamers indulge in a variety of games, either solo or with friends, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

For many, board games are a social activity, while for others, they offer an opportunity to disconnect from modern technology and enjoy traditional entertainment. In Kazakhstan, this hobby also has gained a dedicated following. Kazinform News Agency highlights the board game community in Kazakhstan and offers tips for those interested in starting to play board games.

About the board game community in Kazakhstan

An expert consultant from one of the large board game stores in Astana, Vyacheslav Onishchenko, shared with us about the board game community in Kazakhstan and its trends.

Vyacheslav noted that their store has already been successfully operating for 3-4 years. He recalled a time when very few people came into the store over a three-day period, noting that this was a typical occurrence several years ago. Tabletop games at that time were practically undeveloped in Astana. However, the situation has changed dramatically, and now tabletop games are becoming increasingly popular.

“We are now experiencing the golden age of board games. Compared to more than ten years ago, the number of available games has now grown significantly,” notes Vyacheslav.

He noted that the most popular tabletop games are party games, which are active and promote communication, easily drawing people into the process. He emphasized that such games have simple rules and are suitable for playing in large groups.

Onishchenko gives examples of word games like "Crocodile" with its "show, tell, draw words" concept, which has become a true classic in this genre. In addition, games such as "Equivocy" and "Codenames", according to Vyacheslav, are widely popular due to their simple rules and interesting concept.

The age of board game players

Onishchenko notes that the main audience for board games in their store is people from 15 to 35 years old, mainly over the age of 20.

About children's and family games

Onishchenko notes that children's and family board games are not yet so popular in their store, unlike the situation in Europe, for example, in Germany, where board games are part of family time and even culture.

“Children’s board games are not so popular here, because people doubt that children will be able to cope with the rules. Games based on cartoons are often chosen because it will be easier for the child to understand,” notes an employee of a board game store.

“Dixit”, an association game with familiar cartoon characters. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

However, he still notes that the popularity of family games has increased. According to him, more children with their parents began to come. He mentions the case of a father who regularly visits the store with his son. They started their journey with simple family games and gradually moved on to more fundamental strategy games.

On the growing popularity of board games

“I would say there was no one significant event. Rather, it is the result of an accumulation of interest. People began to see that board games could be played by children. This was facilitated by word of mouth when friends told each other about board games. People have begun to realize that they can play board games with children and are becoming interested in them,” says a consultant at a board game store in Astana.

Vyacheslav later notes that the first significant increase in interest in board games in Kazakhstan occurred during the pandemic. People were looking for new ways to spend time while at home, and board games became a great alternative.

About tabletop role-playing games

Tabletop role-playing games (TRPGs) are a type of tabletop games in which players create and develop characters living in fictional worlds, immersing themselves in exciting adventures, completing quests, and fighting imaginary enemies, guided by a set of rules and the narration of the host. Unlike traditional board games, TRPGs emphasize creativity and interaction, giving players freedom of action and influence over the development of the story.

Friends play a tabletop role-playing game imagining fighting a dragon. Photo credit: Midjourney

Vyacheslav noted that interest in role-playing board games in Kazakhstan began to grow about four years ago. Tabletop role-playing games have experienced several peaks in popularity. The release of computer games such as “Baldur's Gate” brought tabletop role-playing games into the spotlight. Also, popularity grew after the release of various TV series.

However, according to Onishchenko, the community of fans of TRPGs in Kazakhstan remains small, and even many know each other personally. Thanks to the small number of TRPG clubs, people began to learn about the games and come to the games, where they did not have to learn anything on their own - everything was explained on the spot.

Board games are like books

Vyacheslav compares board games with books, emphasizing that these are not just toys, but a whole hobby with various genres and types:

“My favorite statement is that board games are like books: there are many genres, you just have to find one you like.”

How to choose a board game for a beginner

Vyacheslav also gave advice to beginners who don’t know where to start, recommending several games to start with, such as “Carcassonne”, “Ticket to Ride”, “Catan” and “7 Wonders”, which have been around for a long time and are popular. However, Vyacheslav notes that it is still important to focus on the group of people with whom you play.

Vyacheslav’s recommendation for family game – “Ticket to Ride”. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

For parents, he advises choosing games that match the interests and preferences of the child to help him become interested in the game and understand the rules. The same principle applies to adults - choose games that suit their interests, for example, if a person is a fan of “Game of Thrones”, he will want to try a board game based on this universe.

Onishchenko additionally emphasizes the importance of focusing on your feelings when choosing a board game. He advises trusting your visual and tactile impressions, emphasizing that the pleasure of the game begins at first sight.

“Azul”, a game where you embellish the walls of your palace with tiles that give wonderful tactile feel. Photo credit: Arman Aisultan/ Kazinform

“If you like the look of the game, give it a chance. Visual and tactile pleasure is an important part of the game. Don't deprive yourself of fun just because the game seems difficult. Find a game that you like visually and mechanically,” notes Vyacheslav.

About Kazakhstani board games

“Modern Kazakhstani board games exist, but there are very few of them. The most popular game is “Kazakh Khanate”. This is a game with an interesting concept that is reminiscent of “Monopoly”. Although it didn't become a worldwide hit, it plays nicely. Unfortunately, other games turned out to be copies of European games and could not achieve much success,” says a consultant for a board game store in Astana.

About the future of tabletop games in Kazakhstan in 5-10 years

According to Onishchenko, the future of tabletop games in Kazakhstan looks very promising. So, every day the number of board game lovers is increasing, new enthusiasts are appearing, clubs are opening, people are ordering games from different countries. Vyacheslav hopes that over time, board games in Kazakhstan will become as popular as in Europe and will be considered not only as an activity for geeks, but also as family entertainment.