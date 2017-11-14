International tennis tournament ends in Ust-Kamenogorsk

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Ust-Kamenogorsk ITF Junior G3 international tennis tournament has come to an end in Ust-Kamenogorsk today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Russian athletes won all the titles of the tennis tournament among juniors (under age 18). Russia's Rail Ibragimov and Denis Oreshin took the top spot in the doubles competition.

Viacheslav Yulikin was the strongest in singles among young men.

Mariya Tkacheva, a female athlete from Yekaterinburg, Russia, won in singles. Besides, she and her compatriot Elizaveta Dementyeva celebrated a victory in doubles, the PR Department of Kazzinc LLP said.

Earlier it was reported, over 60 young athletes from Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Armenia, and Turkey competed in the tournament.