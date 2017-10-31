International tennis tournament kicks off in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM The U-14 KAZZINC Open Ust-Kamenogorsk 2017 international tennis tournament has started in Ust-Kamenogorsk, the East Kazakhstan Physical Education and Sports Department press service says.

The opening ceremony was attended by Askar Mozhanov, the head of the East Kazakhstan Physical Education and Sports Department.

"Tennis is one of the most beautiful sports that have been developing rapidly in our region over the last years. I would like to thank Kazzinc LLP, which, as instructed by the President of our country, built this tennis court and provided it with all the things needed in a very short space of time," Askar Mozhanov said, wishing good luck to all the athletes.



The international tournament gathered 6 teams from various countries such as Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, the United States, and China.



Some contestants competed in the tournament time after time, while others, including the Hong Kong team, came to Ust-Kamenogorsk for the first time.

