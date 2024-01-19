International tourism set to fully recover in 2024: UN agency

International tourism is expected to return to its pre-pandemic levels this year, following a strong 2023 figure, the World Tourism Organization said on Friday, Anadolu reports.

"The unleashing of remaining pent-up demand, increased air connectivity, and a stronger recovery of Asian markets and destinations are expected to underpin a full recovery by the end of 2024," the UN agency said in its first World Tourism Barometer of this year.

International tourism reached 88% of its pre-pandemic level in 2023 with 1.3 billion tourists arrivals, it noted.

The Middle East led the recovery, emerging as the sole region overtaking pre-virus levels with arrivals 22% above 2019.

The world's most-visited region, Europe, hit 94% of pre-pandemic levels, thanks to intra-regional demand and travel from the US.

Africa and Americas recovered 96% of pre-pandemic visitors, while Asia and the Pacific reached 65% of 2019 levels following the reopening of several markets and destinations.

International tourism receipts totaled $1.4 trillion in 2023, down 7% from 1.5 trillion in 2019, according to preliminary estimates from the agency.

Total export revenues from tourism (including passenger transport) are projected at $1.6 trillion in 2023, nearly 95% of the $1.7 trillion from 2019.

The preliminary estimates showed the economic contribution of tourism was $3.3 trillion in 2023, or 3% of global gross domestic product.