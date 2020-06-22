EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:04, 22 June 2020 | GMT +6

    International Tourism University opened in Turkestan

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - The International University of Tourism and Hospitality has been opened in the city of Turkestan under the Ministry of Culture and Sports, Kazinform reports.

    The university was established upon an initiative of Nursultan Nazarbayev and on behalf of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    A language center at the university offers students exam preparation courses for the TOEFL and IELTS.

    The university accepts applicants for 2020-2021 academic year. In total 800 grants were allocated.

    For more information, please follow this link www.tourism-university.kz .


    Tags:
    Turkestan region Education Turkestan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!