International Turkic Academy celebrates 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde in UNESCO

PARIS. KAZINFORM As many as 70 scientists and UNESCO representatives from the United States, Russia, India, China, Great Britain, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, France, Latvia, Holland and Hungary participated in the Forum dedicated to the celebration of the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde in Paris, Kazinform reports citing the press service of TWESCO.

The discussion was took place as part of the forum of the Turkic Academy organized jointly with the UNESCO in Paris The Great Steppe: Cultural Heritage and its Role in World History. World-famous Turkologists shared their views and presented findings and new conclusions to the scientific community in light of the 750th anniversary of the Golden Horde and Talas Kurultai.

Those taking the floor during the forum were prominent Turkologist, Professor of Nazarbayev University Uli Shamiloglu, Director of the A.Kh.Chalikov Institute of Archeology of Academy of Sciences of Tatarstan, PhD in History Airat Sitdikov, Professor Gaibolla Babayarov from the A.Navoi University of Uzbekistan, Professor of the Eurasian National Gumilyov University, PhD in History Aibolat Kushkumbayev, expert of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Education, Cand.Sc. in History Arslan Koichiev.



The participants of the Forum noted the importance of the article by First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Seven Facets of the Great Steppe in systematization of historical processes in Eurasia. The representatives of the UNESCO emphasized that such facts mentioned in the article as horse domestication, ancient metallurgy of the Great Steppe and items decorated in ‘animal style' have a special place in global culture and civilization.



The participants exchanged discussed also the 950th anniversary of Kutadgu Bilig by Yusuf Balasaguni, the 650th anniversary of poet Imadeddin Nasimi, which has a special place in the history of the Turkic-speaking countries.



The event was held under the auspice of UNESCO General Director and with the active support of Permanent Delegations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey to UNESCO.