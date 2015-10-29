International University MITSO, Kazakhstan Academy of Labor and Social Relations to bolster ties

MINSK. KAZINFORM The International University MITSO and the Kazakhstan Academy of Labor and Social Relations (KazATISO) will strengthen cooperation in the training of master's degree students, BelTA learned from the MITSO press service.

The KazATISO delegation visited the International University MITSO this week. The parties held negotiations on cooperation, including master's degree programs and signed a number of agreements. According to First Pro-Rector of the International University MITSO Gennady Podgorny, the university has enrolled 60 master's degree students of the Kazakhstan academy in legal and economic distance learning programs. Final exams will be conducted by the MITSO state exam commission at KazATISO. The parties also mapped out plans for joint training of master's degree students. In addition, the aprties are planning to publish a manual in forensics edited by MITSO Rector Doctor of Legal Sciences, Professor Stanislav Knyazev. The manual will be recommended for use in the learning process for both sides. KazATISO Rector Bayan Besbaeva was presented the certificate and mantle of MITSO Honorary Professor in a solemn ceremony. A similar present from the Kazakh side was awarded to MITSO Rector Stanislav Knyazev. The foreign guests got acquainted with the Belarusian capital, visited the Mir Castle Museum, the national historical and cultural museum-reserve at Nesvizh and the historical-cultural complex Stalin's Line.

Source: BELTA