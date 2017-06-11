Internationally acclaimed Korean artists draws masterpiece for EXPO-2017 guests

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Pavilion of the Republic of Korea has officially opened its doors on the territory of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, Kazinform reports.









Colorful performance of Korean and Kazakh musicians kicked off the opening ceremony of the pavilion with the theme Future Energy, Smart Life.















The first thing guests stumble upon at the Korean Pavilion with its minimalist design is the projector that shows internationally acclaimed South Korean artist Kim Jung Gi creating a masterpiece for the pavilion. Kim Jung Gi is renowned for drawing without a photographic reference and he has the ability to visualize the drawing before making any marks. His drawing for EXPO-2017 tells the story of energy industry development in South Korea.











By visiting the Korean Pavilion, residents and guests of Astana EXPO-2017 will learn the story of the Kazakh boy Astan and Korean girl Ara who save trees on Jeju, the largest island off the coast of the Korean Peninsula.







The guests will also be transported to the forest of snow-white trees where each tree tells about the technologies used in South Korea.











Here they will also find a solar powered airplane and a hydrogen-powered car.







On the second floor of the pavilion, the guests can try Korean delicacies, buy souvenirs and ‘dive into the Korean Wave'.







Kim Jaehong, President and CEO of Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), said at the opening ceremony that countless seeds of energy used in the décor of the pavilion façade illustrate South Korea's hope for dissemination of the future energy around the world thanks to Astana EXPO-2017.



