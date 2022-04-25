Internationally acclaimed violinist to perform in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Internationally acclaimed violinist, Teatro alla Scala’s principal first violin, winner of numerous international competitions Laura Marzadori will perform in the Kazakh capital. The concert The Italian Parallels will take place at Astana Opera at the Baiseitova Chamber Hall on May 4. The Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Abzal Mukhitdin will conduct the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra, Kazinform has learnt from the Astana Opera’s press service.

«Laura Marzadori is an amazing musician. She tours all over the world and her performances are always sold out. The concert at Astana Opera will be held within the framework of the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Italy with the support of the Italian Embassy, with which our opera house has close collaboration. Italy is the birthplace of opera and ballet, and the basis of the classical repertoire of any international opera house is precisely Italian operas. Astana Opera has repeatedly gone on tour to this country. For example, with the Italian premiere of Akhmet Zhubanov and Latif Khamidi’s opera Abai, performed in Kazakh in the city of Genoa. Famous guest soloists, conductors and companies from Italy also perform on our stage, thus the exchange of experience between artists takes place. It is important to emphasize that culture is one of the main elements of strengthening relations between countries,» Galym Akhmedyarov, the opera house’s general director, Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan, said.

It should be noted that this performance at the capital’s opera house is not the first for Laura Marzadori: in the summer of 2017, the artist cut a brilliant figure here during the tour of the Teatro alla Scala. Together with the legendary opera house’s opera company, choir and symphony orchestra, conducted by the celebrated Maestro Zubin Mehta, the violinist took part in the performance of Giuseppe Verdi’s bright comic opera Falstaff and Ludwig van Beethoven’s famous Symphony No. 9 as part of the program of the Expo 2017 international exhibition.

This time, together with the Astana Opera Orchestra, Laura Marzadori will perform one of the most famous works of the Baroque era – Antonio Vivaldi’s Le Quattro Stagioni at the Baiseitova Chamber Hall. For the general public, this cycle of concertos for violin and orchestra has become the main work associated with the name of the outstanding composer and virtuoso violinist. Fragments of Le Quattro Stagioni are often featured in TV series, films and animated films. This music has been repeatedly used by famous world choreographers for ballet productions.

It should be added that the young artist joined the orchestra of the Teatro alla Scala as principal first violin in 2014, when she was only 25 years old. Despite the fact that until that moment Laura Marzadori had taken the stage only as a soloist and chamber music violinist and never in an orchestra, the commission members, headed by the outstanding Maestro Daniel Barenboim, unanimously elected her the principal first violin. In this capacity, she has already worked with some of the world’s greatest conductors such as Daniel Barenboim, Riccardo Chailly, Daniele Gatti, Daniel Harding and Antonio Pappano. In addition to her busy schedule with the La Scala Orchestra, Laura Marzadori has successfully toured solo and with various chamber ensembles, as well as making critically acclaimed recordings for many international labels.

In addition to performing with a guest soloist from Italy, the Astana Opera Chamber Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Abzal Mukhitdin, together with the opera company’s principal soloists, will present arias and duets from famous Italian operas.