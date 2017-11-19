EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:38, 19 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Internationaux de France: Elizabet Tursynbayeva finishes fifth

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elizabet Tursynbayeva finished in the fifth place at the fifth of six Grand Prix series in Grenoble, France, Sports.kz reports.

    Alina Zagitova of Russia won the Internationaux de France, thus, qualifying for the Grand Prix final next month in Nagoya, Japan. Another Russian Mariya Sotskova claimed silver and Canadian figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond dropped to the third place after leading in the short program.

    Tags:
    Sport Figure skating Europe Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!