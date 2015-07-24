ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani basketball player and Internet sensation Sabina Altynbekova has become a member of the National Commission for women's affairs and demographic policy under the President of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper reports.

"I'm glad [to be named a member], because I'm a huge patriot," Sabina told the newspaper. "I want to make a great contribution to my country." The 18-year-old Sabina is dubbed to be the most beautiful athlete in Kazakhstan by the Internet community.