Interparliamentary cooperation with Mexico discussed at Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 19, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kairat Umarov, met with the delegation of the Chamber of Deputies of the Mexican Congress of the Union, members of Kazakhstan-Mexico friendship group, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

During the meeting, the parties highly appreciated the dynamics of the development of inter-parliamentary and political dialogue, and discussed the prospects for economic cooperation. Special attention was paid to the expansion of trade turnover, which shows high growth dynamics.

The Mexican deputies expressed their gratitude for the warm welcome and readiness to make every effort to further strengthening partnership between countries.

Photo: gov.kz