Interpol removes ex-banker Ablyazov from wanted list

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Interpol excluded the former chairman of the board of directors of Kazakhstan's BTA Bank Mukhtar Ablyazov from the list of persons on international wanted list, TASS reports.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), referring to an informed source, the so-called red notice was canceled against Ablyazov.

The specialized inter-district criminal court of Almaty sentenced Ablyazov to 20 years in prison on June 7 in absentia. Criminal cases have been initiated against Ablyazov in Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine. He is accused of a number of offenses, including fraud, forgery, and abuse of authority.

The amount of damage caused by Ablyazov is estimated at several billion dollars. The case against him was opened in 2009, and soon after that the banker fled from Kazakhstan and was declared wanted by Interpol.

Ablyazov was arrested in France in July 2013, his extradition was simultaneously sought by Russia and Ukraine. As a result, priority was given to the Russian request. After that, his attorneys sent a petition to the State Council of France, which annulled the extradition order against Mr. Ablyazov.

All defendants in Ablyazov case faced the verdict on June 7, 2017, in Almaty. After the disclosure of all fraud schemes, the court sentenced Ablyazov to 20 years imprisonment, with confiscation of property and forbade to engage in banking for a period of three years. His accomplice, Kairat Sadykov, was ordered to be taken into custody from the courtroom and was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment by partial addition, as well as a fine of 300 MCI with forfeiture of the right to engage in banking for three years with confiscation of property. Sadykov like Ablyazov will serve his term in a maximum security facility. For assisting the investigation, Zhaksylyk Zharimbetov and Saduakas Mamesh were given 5 years of suspended sentence with a three years probation control.

In addition, the court satisfied a civil claim and ordered to recover more than 6.5 trillion tenge from defendants in favor of BTA Bank. Zharimbetov will have to return a similar amount. Mamesh - 811 billion 198 million tenge, Sadykov - 6 trillion 417 billion 445 million tenge.