Interstate data exchange system to operate in EAEU by year-end

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Eurasian Economic Commission has confirmed the action plan for implementing the first phase of the Strategy for developing EAEU transboundary trust space in its panel session, EEC press-service reports.

"This is an important starting point for shaping a new culture of real-time data exchange in the EAEU countries. Transition to online services in interrelations between the state and society, authorities and business in the EAEU countries is the vital necessity. Establishing of cybersecure and efficient tools of interstate electronic interaction is one of the overarching goals of the EEC", EEC Minister for Domestic Markets, Informatisation, Information and Communication Technology Karine Minasyan said.

By the end of the year EAEU should operate the interstate data exchange system with use of electronic digital signature.

Karine Minasyan noted that "the top priority should become enabling all governmental authorities of the EAEU countries to predominantly use electronic documents signed with electronic digital signatures".

Implementing the first phase of the strategy will enhance the rapidness of official correspondence and common processes of the EAEU states and will significantly reduce paper letters delivery charges as well.