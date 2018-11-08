Intl Arts Festival of foreign compatriots held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On November 7, the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana held The Sacred Kazakh Land Festival with the participation of foreign compatriots, Kazinform reports.

50 participants from Germany, France, Mongolia, Russia, China and other countries joined the event which is aimed at upgrading creative and educational potential of the Kazakhs living abroad and supporting them in learning the Kazakh language and maintaining national values.



First Deputy Chairman of the World Association of Kazakhs Zautbek Turisbekov welcomed the Festival participants and guests.



"At the V World Qurultay of Kazakhs President Nursultan Nazarbayev entrusted us with a task to establish Otandastar Foundation which provides support to our compatriots living abroad. The President commissioned also to adopt a programme for foreign compatriots. The programme was approved by the Government and all required funds were allocated. Now we should provide support to the compatriots abroad create conditions for preserving national culture and traditions," Turisbekov said.



The participants competed in three nominations: national applied art, performing terme and poetry.





It is noteworthy to say, that more than 5 million Kazakhs are living today in 43 countries. The majority of them lives in Uzbekistan, China and Russia.



Yesterday, Astana hosted The Sacred Kazakh Land meeting of the foreign compatriots.

