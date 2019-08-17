Intl Bus Terminal unveiled in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM In the course of the working trip to Turkestan region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin and Governor of the region Umirzak Shukeyev participated in the inauguration ceremony of Turkestan International Bus Terminal, Kazinform reports citing the regional administration.

The new oriental style bus terminal covers the area of 2.4 hectares and can receive and dispatch up to 600 buses per day.

The construction of the facility began in April 2019 by LLP YugStroyconstructsiya.

The bus terminal can serve up to 10,000 passengers per day.

There are waiting rooms, booking office windows, a mother-and-child room, a parking lot and technical maintenance premises in the territory of the new bus station.