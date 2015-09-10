EN
    15:55, 10 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Intl charity organization thanks young Kazakhstanis for help to Nepal earthquake victims

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The international charity organization Disaster Emergency Committee has sent a letter of gratitude to a group of young Kazakhstani enthusiasts. According to the letter, the young people - Asya Karabayeva, Erik Karabayev, Andrey Kim and Saltanat Zhanuzakova - helped the victims of devastating earthquake in Nepal.

    The group had visited the place of tragedy and upon return to Kazakhstan they organized charity expositions and a whip-round. All gathered funds were sent to Nepal. The organizers expressed gratitude to the heads of Astana Mega and Almaty Dostyk Plaza entertainment centers who agreed to hold the charity events.

