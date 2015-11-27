Intl Congress of Readers being held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Congress of Readers dedicated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan "Reading Nation - Future of Great Steppe" kicked off in Astana today.

The goal of the event is to support reading as an element of culture and tool of upgrading intellectual potential and competitiveness of the nation, creative and social activeness of the youth.

“On the threshold of the First President’s Day we are organizing a large international congress of readers. It is a remarkable event, since Kazakhstan is the country prioritizing development of an intellectual nation. The Head of State always states that we must be an intellectual country and nation,” said Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly welcoming the participants.

The event was organized under the patronage of the UNESCO, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions and Library Association of Eurasia.

Prominent world and Kazakhstani public and political figures, scholars, poets, writers, philanthropists, experts of culture, publishers, journalists, teachers, heads and executive officials of governmental organizations, representatives of culture, education and science and librarians are attending the congress.

8 panel sessions are to be held within the Congress:

· “Nurly Zhol – a Path to Future”

· “National Patriotic Idea “Mangilik El”

· “Children and Books – Care of Entire World”

· “Literature without Borders”

· “A Look through Centuries: Storage and Usage of Rare and Valuable Publications in Chagati, Persian, Arabic and Other Languages”

· “One Country – One Book” national campaign

· Presentation of translation of Kurbangali Khalidi’s Book “ Tauarih-I hamsa-iy sharki ” into Kazakh

· “”Literature of Kazakhstan People and Kazakhstani Identity”