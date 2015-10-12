Intl organizations willing to extend their mandates in Kazakhstan - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM International organizations are willing to get a regional status for their branches in Kazakhstan, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Erzhan Ashykbayev has said it at a press conference in Astana today.

"The President's initiative on possible move of the UN Headquarters is, undoubtedly, the issue of future. How did the international community respond to this question? We have received official propositions to Kazakhstan to consider an opportunity of its engagement in multilateral diplomacy. On the other hand, in light of this decision, which demonstrates Kazakhstan's active position, we have already received some propositions on extension of the mandates of the international organizations located in Kazakhstan. It means that the headquarters of these organizations would like to attach regional and inter-regional statuses to their offices," he told. Recall that on September 29 while delivering a speech at the General Debates of the UN General Assembly in New York, President Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to move the UN Headquarters to Asia. "70 years ago when the United Nations Organization was established instead of the League of Nations in Geneva, it was decided to place its headquarters in New York. The decision was based on the growing role of the western hemisphere in international affairs. The development centre moved from the Old World to the new one, from Europe to the new point of growth - New York, the U.S.A. The world has significantly changed since. In the 21st century the development centre is shifting to Asia - the largest continent of the world where two third of the population lives and where enormous resources are concentrated," the Head of State noted.