    09:25, 24 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Intl participants visit EXPO-2017 pavilions

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the second day of the EXPO 2017 third international participants' meeting three hundred and twenty-six delegates from more than 100 countries attended a tour to the EXPO facilities.

    "They praised the preparation for the major international event in Astana and were impressed with the scales of construction and design. 20 countries have already received their pavilions and started construction and assembly works", the statement reads.

    The delegation also visited the Unified Service Centre that provides visa support, tax, banking, insurance and other public services.

    The organizers went on and introduced the Accreditation information system which was created to minimize the time necessary to complete the procedure.

     

