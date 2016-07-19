Intl reserves of Kazakhstan made $96.2 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of July 1, 2016, the international reserves of Kazakhstan made 96.2 bln U.S. dollars having increased by 5.2% since the year beginning, according to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev.

“The international reserves of Kazakhstan as of July 1, 2016 comprised 96.2 bln U.S. dollars having increased by 5.2% since January. Foreign currency assets of the National Fund rose by 3.5% and reached 65.7 bln U.S. dollars. Gold and foreign currency reserves of the National Bank increased by 9.4% and made 30.5 bln U.S. dollars,” said the Minister at the Government’s sitting today.

The Minister noted also stability in social sector and said that the average nominal wage in Kazakhstan rose by 9.9% and made 133,500 tenge.

According to Bishimbayev, positive paces of economic growth in the first half of 2016 were ensured primarily due to economic boosting measures and employment maintenance under the Nurly Zhol program and the Anti-Crisis Plan of the Government and the National Bank.