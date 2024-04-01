EN
    11:10, 01 April 2024

    Int’l robotics festival in Kazakhstan brings together 350 teams

    The Zhastar sports complex in Karaganda turned into a land of robots for a while as the International Robotics Festival kicked off there bringing together over 350 teams, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The ninth International Robotics Festival RoboLand 2024 draws participants from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Russia. Some 1,800 teams took part in qualifying rounds with each fifth team advancing to the finals.

    Within two days young robot technicians aged 4-18 years old are set to compete in 15 categories.

    The International Robotics Festival has been held in Karaganda since 2015. In 2016 it was granted the status of an international event. It is organized by the education department of Karaganda region with the support of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry, Kazdidac association, partners, and sponsors.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
