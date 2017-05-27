Intl Turkic Academy Chief became Honorary Doctor of Mongolian National Academy of Sciences

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali was awarded became Honorary Doctor of the Mongolian National Academy of Sciences, Kazinform learnt from the TWESCO press service .

The award was presented to D.Kydyrali by First Vice President of the National Academy of Sciences of Mongoli Gelegpil Chuluunbaatar for his outstanding contribution to the development of scientific cooperation between Mongolia and the Turkic world as well as for his contribution to the research into nomadic peoples' heritage.



The chief of the International Turkic Academy received the award at the Uly Dala (Great Steppe) Humanities Forum held in Astana May 26.

According to G.Chuluunbaatar, Darkhan Kydyrali is the fifth person in the word who received this honorary title.



The Forum devoted to the discussion of the programme article of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev "The Course towards the Future: Public Conscious Modernization" brought together around 200 researchers and experts from the U.S., Europe and Asia.