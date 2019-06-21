Intn’l conference with participation of Nursultan Nazarbayev kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - "30 Years of Leadership" International Conference with the participation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation) Nursultan Nazarbayev is underway in Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is also in attendance.



The conference is held in the lead-up to a landmark date in the history of Independent Kazakhstan - the 30th Anniversary since the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev started running the country. It was on June 22, 1989, when Yelbasy was elected as the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan, and since then he has continuously, for 30 years, governed Kazakhstan, pursuing a clearly-established effective public policy.



The conference is aimed at giving insights into the role and importance of Yelbasy's activities and initiatives in the sustainable development of the society, the economic and socio-political modernization of the country and his efforts to promote global security and create an atmosphere of confidence throughout the world; further study of the phenomenon of Yelbasy's political leadership, the role of his personality in history.



In attendance will be renowned foreign and Kazakhstani public figures and statesmen, scientists, researchers, and experts.



The conference is organized by the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy, Almaty Mayor's Office with the support from the Office of the First President