Intra-Syrian talks to start today as planned: UN official

GENEVA. KAZINFORM The intra-Syrian talks scheduled to kick off Friday will go ahead as UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has announced, a UN information officer said.

"All I can say about the talks is that they will start as planned as Staffan de Mistura announced," head of the UN information office at Geneva Ahmad Fawzi told reporters here, without specifying the time and location of the talks and details of the delegations.

Source: Xinhua