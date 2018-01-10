Introducing new technologies will complete nation's modernisation: Santosh Kumar

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his State-of-the-Nation Address, President Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about 10 priority tasks implementation of which should see economic development climb to a new level in Kazakhstan, said Honorary Secretary of the Singapore Press Club Santosh Kumar, Kazinform reports.

"The visionary appears intent on introducing new technologies that will complete the modernisation of the nation.

Enhanced labour productivity and efficient use of resources are key to Kazakhstan becoming an industrial powerhouse soon. Mr. Nazarbayev has correctly discerned that only fast-developing smart and intelligent systems, new construction methods and improved human capital growth processes will speed up Kazakhstan's entrance into the prized group of 30 most developed countries by 2050," Santosh Kumar noted.



"The measures he has ushered to tackle corruption and make business transactions transparent have already made Astana and Almaty attractive destinations for investors. With the additions of efficient and smooth-functioning infrastructures in these cities and elsewhere in the country Kazakhstan could soon make the rest of the world sit up and notice how it has transformed itself into a smart nation in quick time," the Honorary Secretary of the Singapore Press Club believes.