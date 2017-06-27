Introduction of cryptocurrency in Kazakhstan to boost economic growth - Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov has commented on the introduction of cryptocurrency in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. He made the comments at the reporting meeting with the public.

Minister Sultanov noted that the issue of creation of the international cryptocurrency is a difficult one and requires interaction between the financial systems of a number of countries.



However, Sultanov stressed that the process is inevitable adding that ‘it is only a matter of time'.



According to the Kazakh Minister of Finance, the number №1 goal is to ensure security and stability of international currencies. And, unfortunately, that is impossible due to economic crises that have been shaking global economy since 2008.



Sultanov expressed confidence that introduction of cryptocurrency in Kazakhstan will bring positive impact on national economy.