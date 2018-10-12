Investigative Committee labels Soyuz MS-10 emergency landing as safety violation

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over violations of safety rules following the failed launch of the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft, the IC’s press-service has told TASS.

"The Investigative Committee’s office at the Baikonur space site has opened a criminal case under article 216 of the Criminal Code (Violation of Safety Rules in Construction Work Entailing Heavy Damage)," the IC said.

The investigators are in the process of examining the launch pad and gathering documentation.

"The causes of the incident and the persons whose actions resulted in the emergency are being established," the IC said.



Photo credit: Press Office of the Russian Central Military District/TASS



