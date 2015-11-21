Investigatory chamber of the Ethics Committee concludes investigations regarding Blatter and Platini

ZURICH. KAZINFORM -The investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has submitted its final reports containing requests for sanctions against Joseph Blatter and Michel Platini to the adjudicatory chamber chaired by Hans-Joachim Eckert, according to FIFA.com.

The final report regarding Joseph S. Blatter was submitted by Robert Torres, the report regarding Michel Platini was submitted by Vanessa Allard. For reasons linked to privacy rights and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, the chamber will not publish details of the concluded reports and the requested sanctions against the two officials. In accordance with the provisions of article 35 paragraph 2 c) of the FIFA Code of Ethics, the chairman of the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, Dr Cornel Borbély, withdrew from the proceedings against Joseph S. Blatter from the start. As the two proceedings are closely related and to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interests, Dr Borbély also withdrew from the proceedings against Michel Platini.