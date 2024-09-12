Investment and trade opportunities of Kazakhstan presented in Brussels

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium, together with the Belgian Foreign Trade Agency, the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “Credendo” Export Credit Agency, FIT and AWEX agencies, held a seminar on the investment opportunities of Kazakhstan, as well as the development of bilateral economic cooperation, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The seminar was attended by more than 50 representatives of state and quasi-state bodies of Belgium, as well as large Belgian companies.

Welcoming the participants of the event, Director General of the Belgian Foreign Trade Agency Fabienne L’Hoost noted the growing role of Kazakhstan as an important transport hub between Europe and Asia. Fabienne L’Hoost also drew attention to the dynamic development of trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Belgium.

In his speech, ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan emphasized the focus of the country’s leadership on further support for foreign investors, and invited Belgian companies to develop their business activities in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh diplomat also spoke about the main aspects of the September state-of-the-nation address of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Ambassador of Belgium to Kazakhstan Henri Vantieghem spoke about the increase in political and economic ties between the two countries. In this context, the Belgian diplomat drew attention to the active development of the Kazakh-Belgian Business Council.

In turn, the embassy of Kazakhstan acquainted the participants with the measures of the government to improve the investment environment, as well as the existing investment opportunities in the fields of transport and logistics, agriculture, tourism, metallurgy, including rare earth metals, etc.

During the seminar, Belgian businessmen also had the opportunity to share their experience of cooperation with Kazakh partners. Trade and Economic Advisor of the embassy of Belgium in Kazakhstan Aizhan Mussakanova spoke about the possibilities of increasing exports and imports between Kazakhstan and Belgium.

In 2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belgium exceeded 523 million US dollars. Belgium is one of the most important investors in the economy of the country. In 2023, the flow of foreign direct investment from Belgium to Kazakhstan exceeded 1 billion US dollars.