Investment Attraction Council holds regular meeting

First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar held a regular meeting of the Investment Attraction Council, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the government.

The meeting discussed the implementation of the deal between JSC QAZAQ AIR and Vietnam’s SOVICO Group, which took control of the Kazakh airline company.

SOVICO Group is a large international holding with a rich experience and deep expertise in aviation sector. Under the deal, the Vietnamese holding is obliged to expand the aircraft fleet by purchasing Boeing and Airbus planes, which will significantly contribute to the development of the country’s civil aviation.

The Council also took a number of decisions on implementation of four major gas projects together with Qatari investors.