Investment attractiveness of agricultural sector should be strengthened – President

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM «We should strengthen investment attractiveness of our agricultural sector,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated at the republican conference on rural areas and agro-industrial complex development held in Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region, Akorda press service informs via Twitter.

«Over the years of independence, we have attracted more than $300bn of foreign direct investments, while only 1% of these investments were injected in agriculture. We should strengthen investment attractiveness of agricultural sector,» the President noted.

«We must be able to compete and be ready to create favorable commercial and fiscal conditions which won’t depend on changes in the leadership of the sector or the region,» he emphasized and added that JSC NC Kazakh Invest and local authorities would be imposed high responsibility in this matter.