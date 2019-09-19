Investment Climate Improvement Council convenes in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s sitting of the Investment Climate Improvement Council chaired by Kazakh PM Askar Mamin debated were the country’s WTO membership, the PM’s press service reports.

Foreign ministers of the US, Great Britain, Canada, the EU accredited in Kazakhstan, representatives of Shell Kazakhstan, OMV Petrom, Globalink, Baker & MacKenzie companies made reports evaluating Kazakhstan’s WTO membership current state and prospects, proposals on how to improve the country’s investment climate.

«To enter the Top 30 most developed countries by 2050 it is crucial to ensure annual GDP growth rates up to 5% and increase investments into equity up to 30% to GDP by 2024,» the Kazakh PM noted.

He also said that next summer Kazakhstan plans to hold the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference.it will give an opportunity to demonstrate openness of the country’s economic and investment policies and confirm Kazakhstan’s status as an active player of the multilateral trade system.

Kazakhstan joined the WTO in 2015. This June Kazakhstan established the Trade and Integration Ministry called to form and pursue the foreign and internal trading policy, as well as to promote Kazakhstan-WTO cooperation. To facilitate doing business procedures and improve the investment climate Kazakhstan amended more than 50 legislative acts.