Investment & Devpt Ministry shares ideas on speeding up digitalization of enterprises

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The First Vice-Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alik Aidarbayev, told about the ways to accelerate the digitalization in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The fact that some company managers and leaders do not clearly understand the benefits of the digitization and the switchover of the industrial and extracting companies to a new format of work hampers the digitalization in Kazakhstan, Alik Aidarbayev emphasized in his speech at the XII Innovation Congress in Almaty city on Tuesday. He maintains that there is only one way to speed up the digitalization.

"We are implementing projects jointly with our enterprises within the framework of the Digital Kazakhstan Program. We want to create the model factories - the exemplary enterprises, which we will help with some digitalization issues. We are now singling out the companies and will decide upon them by the end of the year. We will help them with technical auditing, attracting professionals, and mapping out the action plan for the digitalization. After that, we will exemplify them to others. What we see as the benefit is that we will have a real sense what problems one can locally face and will facilitate the transition process," said Alik Aidarbayev.

According to him, among the industrial enterprises, the strategic companies of the mining sector turned out to be the most prepared for the digitization. However, the program of digitalization covers the infrastructure issues as well.

"Yes, there are infrastructure issues. All of them are within the scope of the program; we have assessed and are solving them now. Presently, there are smart mines and factories in Kazakhstan, where human labor has been replaced with automation. The underground machines in mines are operated from the ground, therefore, enhancing the workforce productivity and ensuring the occupational safety. We are implementing the same elements mostly in large companies, but we will popularize it in work. We are pointing to the benefits and promoting that work by using the example of the companies that are implementing the digitalization elements. We will involve not only large enterprises but also medium and small ones. It is necessary that all the economic sectors would reach the turning point and change toward the digitalization," the First Vice-Minister of Investment and Development said.