Investment forum promotes Amman as digital economy capital

The 'Invest in Digital Economy' Forum concluded Monday, highlighting Amman as the digital economy capital with promising potentials and information technology expertise, Petra reports.

The forum, organized by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), underlined prospects offered by the digital economy in emerging countries in general and Islamic countries in particular.



It noted key achievements in Islamic countries in digital governments or digital financial systems that central banks contributed to, as well as developments in the business sector.



The forum brought together representatives of relevant governments and ministries from various countries, digital economy experts and researchers, representatives of international bodies and senior businessmen in member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.



Participants stressed a strategic vision at the national and institutional levels, whose absence, they warned, will turn the digital revolution into a real challenge for those who are not well prepared, or who cannot utilize it in the business sector.



One of the key opportunities available to the private sector in Islamic countries is integration that provides an outstanding opportunity for everyone, together with an existing huge market in a vast area with diverse interests, tastes and needs, they noted.



The two-day forum, in which representatives of the 57 ICCD countries took part, sought to encourage development of the digital economy in Jordan and the rest of the Islamic world, enhance investment, introduce the Islamic world to Jordan’s investment potentials and empower entrepreneurs and small enterprises.