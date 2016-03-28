Investment in manufacturing industry of Atyrau region increased by 3.5 times

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The volume of investments in the manufacturing industry of Atyrau region for the year increased by almost 3.5 times, according to the analytical service Energyprom.kz.

According to the report, within January-February 2016 Atyrau region has attracted more than 20 billion tenge for investment projects in the manufacturing sector. It is worth noting that last year the region attracted in the sphere 6 billion tenge.

For two months the share of investment in the manufacturing sector has reached a record 10.6% of total investments in the region.

According to Forced Industrial Innovative Development program, the manufacturing industry of Atyrau region is focused on the following areas: oil and gas, chemical products for industry, machinery for the oil sector, building materials and food industry. It should be noted that the program has already implemented 41 projects totaling 100 billion tenge.