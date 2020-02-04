Investment in science and innovation

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Saudi Arabia will take part in the implementation of the project to create a scientific and technological valley at the Al-Farabi KazNU. An agreement on this has been reached during a meeting of Rector of the leading Kazakhstani University, academician Galym Mutanov, with the Deputy Minister of Science and Innovation of Saudi Arabia (SA), Mr. Nasser Mohammed аl-Akili, the press service of KazNU informs.

During the visit, Mr. Nasser Mohammed аl-Akili was briefed about the scientific, educational and innovative activities of KazNU, scientific projects, centers and laboratories. He highlighted the scale and development of the University infrastructure. In his opinion, it is modern and attractive for business, especially in the field of high technology.

The guests were greatly interested in the project to create the Al-Farabi Scientific and Technological Valley, a new platform for cooperation between the world universities in the development of new technologies and innovations, the core of which will be a modern international IT cluster with a Technology Park and Supercomputer. The Deputy Minister expressed his readiness to attract Saudi Arabian HEIs, as well as investors, to develop the infrastructure of the scientific and technological valley and to finance research projects.

Given the mutual interest, the parties established a working group of experts and scientists from KazNU and King Saud University to discuss in detail the areas of collaboration. Plans have already been outlined for the foundation in the near future of joint Research Centers for the implementation of projects in the field of Space Technology, the production of new products in the field of the IT and Biotechnology, Chemistry and Physics, Nanotechnology, etc.

The Al-Farabi Scientific and Technological Valley project, which received the support of Elbasy and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, will become a unique point of growth of the national innovation system, focused on the commercialization of scientific developments and their implementation in the real sector of the economy.