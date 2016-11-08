EN
    07:14, 08 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Investment potential of Kazakhstan presented in Mexico City

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Mexico Andrian Yelemessov held a presentation of economic and investment potential of our country at the Industrial Club of Mexico City.

    Among the guests were businessmen, journalists, the representatives of charity organizations etc.

    As the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs, the Ambassador told about economic and political progress of the country in recent years, the course of implementation of Nurly Zholy new economic policy, industrial-innovative development programme and the 100 Specific Steps National Plan.

    The Kazakh Embassy organized also a presentation of the EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition, after which the attendees were handed over detailed materials about Kazakhstan’s economy including the investment projects of the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry.

    Upon completion of the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the relevant objectives of the Kazakh and Mexican governments and the global economic problems. 

