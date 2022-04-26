Investment projects to be implemented in 13 regions of Kazakhstan this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerbol Karashukeyev revealed Tuesday investment projects on production of meat and dairy products are to be implemented in 13 regions of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the traditional Tuesday meeting of the Kazakh Government Minister Karashukeyev announced that 33 investment projects, including 7 meat processing plants, 10 milk-processing plants, 10 projects on poultry farms’ construction as well as the development of 6 gardens with a total area of 165,000 ha, are to be implemented in 2022.

Those projects worth 38 billion tenge, according to the minister, will be implemented in 13 regions of Kazakhstan. That will allow to create over 1,700 workplaces.

«2 biggest projects on dairy production to the tune of 7 billion tenge are to be launched in Almaty and Karaganda regions (110 workplaces). 3 projects on poultry production totaling 10,4 billion tenge are to be commissioned in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions (286 jobs),» Minister Karashukeyev added.

Earlier Kazinform reported that investment projects worth 820 billion tenge were to be commissioned in Atyrau region.