Investments and Development Ministry warns Galaxy Note 7 owners to stop using their phones on planes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development warns the owners of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones not to use their devices on planes.

“Based on an official statement from Samsung in regard to the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Investments and Development Ministry recommends the passengers and members of crews to refrain from using these smartphones during flights,” a press release of the Ministry reads.

The Ministry recommends also to keep the smartphones switched off and not to charge them onboard of planes and not to pack them into checked-in luggage.

“In case if the device is damaged, overheats and smoke is noticed, or if you lose your smartphone onboard of a plane, please immediately inform the crew members of it. Appropriate recommendations were sent to all airline companies of Kazakhstan,” the Ministry says.