    15:45, 03 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Investments in agriculture rise by a third in 2022 in Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Investments in fixed capital in the field of agriculture, forestry, and fishery stood at 29.4 billion tenge, a 33.7% increase compared to January 2022, Kazinform cites finprom.kz.

    Investments in the agricultural sector amounted to KZT853.5 billion tenge last year, more than 6.7% than in 2021, in Kazakhstan.

    The report says North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions accounted for half of the total investments in agriculture, forestry, and fishery – KZT9.8bn and KZT5.1bn, respectively, in January this year.

    Almost the total investments in agriculture fell on crop production, animal husbandry, hunting, and services in these fields.

    Investments in the field of agriculture, forestry, and fishery at the expense of enterprises’ won funds stood at KZT21.8bn in January 2023. KZT4.9bn worth of investments were non-bank loans, and KZT2.7bn of investments were bank loans.


    Kazakhstan Statistics Agriculture News
