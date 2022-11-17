Investments in Almaty rise by 22.1% since Jan 2022
The capital-intensive sectors are real estate operations (housing construction), transportation and warehousing, where the major part of money was ploughed into (61%).
Investments in real estate operations increased from 352bln to 456bln tenge, while in transportation and warehousing this figure rose from to 91bln to 143bln tenge .
70% of investments in the city is provided by private investors and entrepreneurs. In nine months of 2022, their amount rose by 35% - from 500bln to 677bln tenge.
Investments from the national budget increased to 157bln tenge (by 28), while borrowed funds increased to 140bln tenge.
Small enterprises account for 71% of investments in the city.
Large and medium enterprises raised theirn investments by 83% (up to 220bln tenge) and by 31% (up to 66bln tenge) respectively.