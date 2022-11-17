EN
    10:47, 17 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Investments in Almaty rise by 22.1% since Jan 2022

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Investments in fixed capital of Almaty reached 974bln tenge in nine months of 2022. Real growth of investments in the city’s development made 22.1% (7% within the republic), Kazinform learned from the Ministry of National Economy.

    The capital-intensive sectors are real estate operations (housing construction), transportation and warehousing, where the major part of money was ploughed into (61%).

    Investments in real estate operations increased from 352bln to 456bln tenge, while in transportation and warehousing this figure rose from to 91bln to 143bln tenge .

    70% of investments in the city is provided by private investors and entrepreneurs. In nine months of 2022, their amount rose by 35% - from 500bln to 677bln tenge.

    Investments from the national budget increased to 157bln tenge (by 28), while borrowed funds increased to 140bln tenge.

    Small enterprises account for 71% of investments in the city.

    Large and medium enterprises raised theirn investments by 83% (up to 220bln tenge) and by 31% (up to 66bln tenge) respectively.

