Investments Minister reported to President on Nurly Zhol and Industrialization programs’ implementation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of instructions to Minister of Investments and Development Zhenis Kassymbek.

At the meeting, Zh.Kassymbek informed the President of the key issues of implementation of Nurly Zhol and Industrialization programs as well as priority areas of the Ministry’s activity for the forthcoming period.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of creation of favorable investment climate for ensuring economic development and boosting inflow of direct foreign investments into the country.

Besides, the President touched upon the issues of development of the road-transport infrastructure as well as support of SMEs under the Nurly Zhol program which aims at creation of new job places.

According to the Minister, around 800 km of roads will be put into operation in Kazakhstan by the end of the year.

The construction of 7,000 km of roads including Astana-Almaty, Astana-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Astana-Aktau and other directions will be finished by 2020. At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions to the Minister.