Investor from UAE to build solar power plant in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Investor from the United Arab Emirates will build a solar power plant in South Kazakhstan region.

According to the press service of the regional administration office, the related agreement was reached at a meeting of Beibut Atamkulov - head of South Kazakhstan region and Hassan Alshaban - investor from the United Arab Emirates. The solar power plant will be built in the region by the international exhibition EXPO-2017. Its capacity will be 100 MW. Governor of the region has promised entrepreneurs any assistance as this project is extremely important for the area. It is planned that the investor will devote 35 billion tenge for the construction of the solar power plant. It is expected that the new project will provide permanent jobs for 50 local residents. For its part, the South Kazakhstan region's administration plans to allocate a site 230 hectares in Baidibek area.