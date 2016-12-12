Investor to build ore enrichment plant in Kentau

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - An investor from China decided to invest in construction of the ore enrichment plant.

It is planned to provide USD 2 million for construction of the plant, the press service of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of South Kazakhstan reported. The tripartite memorandum was signed the investor, Kentau akimat and the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the region. The end product of the plant will be copper-gold concentrate which is used by metallurgical productions, for example, Kazakhmys and Kaztsink.

The project will implemented by Kentau Polymetal LLP. Ore will be delivered to the plant from the "Yubileiniy" field located in the west of Kazakhstan. Average annual production output is to amount to 65 thousand tons of copper-gold concentrate. On daily basis it will release 200 tons of finished goods.

The plant will provide 100 jobs, 96% of which to be provided to local population.